Iran Ambassador says no limits to boosting Iran-Tajikistan ties

He made the remarks in his speech to Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Commission.

Mohammad Taqi Saberi appreciated the efforts made by Tajik government to organize trade exhibit.

He said that in line with Iranian and Tajik officials' determination, there is no limits to develop relations between two countries.

Iran is ready to establish cooperation with Tajikistan is all fields, he noted.

Meanwhile, chairman of Tajikistan chamber of commerce Jamshid Jomekhan said that the organizing trade exhibit is needed to develop trade ties and pave the way for creating interaction and business talks between economic activists.

The trade exhibition was held in the presence of over 50 prestigious Iranian companies at Barbod Palace in Dushanbe.

