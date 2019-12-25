Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 25

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran’s non-oil exports in eight months hit $27b: Official

Iran has posted an “astonishing” record of $27 billion in non-oil exports in an eight-month period during the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 21), said the head of Trade Promotion Organization on Tuesday.

- Official: Iran to announce discovery of new oilfield soon

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) expects to announce the discovery of a new oilfield in the southwestern province of Khuzestan by March 2020, an NIOC official said.

- Iran won’t forget true friends in hard times: Mousavi

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi highlighted the country’s strategic relations with Russia and China, saying the Islamic Republic will never forget true friends who sided with it in hard times.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Zionist regime will regret aggression in Syria

A top Iranian official has said the occupying regime of Israel "will regret” its attacks in Syria.

- Widespread outrage over Saudi sham Khashoggi case trial

A Saudi court ruling over the state-sponsored killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi has drawn outrage across the political spectrum that has denounced the ruling that dismissed charges against top Saudi officials, saying it failed to deliver justice.

- Iran’s men team runner-up at Belt Wrestling World Championships

Iranian men’s team has become runner-up at the 2019 Belt Wrestling World Championships.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Stramaccioni-Esteghlal dispute: an unsolved problem

After a three-week scramble, Andrea Stramaccioni has not yet returned to Iran to lead his beloved team Esteghlal and two parties find themselves trapped with an unsolved issue.

- Expediency Council still evaluating FATF-related bills

The secretary of the Guardian Council announced on Tuesday that Palermo and CFT bills are still under assessment in the council.

- Iran, India to expand transit co-op through Chabahar port

Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met on Monday in Tehran to discuss expansion of transport and transit cooperation between the two countries, especially through Chabahar port.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Zarif holds extensive talks in Oman

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was in Oman as part of regular consultations between the two countries, held extensive talks with several senior officials of the sultanate on Tuesday.

- Banks lend $40b in 8 months

Banks and credit institutions paid 5,313 trillion rials ($40.8 billion) in loans in the first eight months of current fiscal year to Nov.21.

- Non-oil export basket incongruous

A total of 4,376 types of products in the basket of Iran's non-oil exports earned the country $44.31 billion in the last fiscal year (March 2018-19).

