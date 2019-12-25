Baeidinejad slams Reuters for fake reports on recent unrest in Iran

Writing a string of tweets, he added that certain media outlets are, based on an ancient policy, magnifying a lie to make it believable. Reuters report that put the number of the dead during recent unrest at 1,500 and claimed the Supreme Leader had ordered harsh reactions against are just examples of such a policy, he said.

Noting that the Leader had always advised compromise with demonstrators, he said that even Amnesty International has put the number of killed at 300.

Reuters, in its fake news, is strangely referring to the killing of several hundred women during the unrests, while the presence of women was low, Baeidinejad said.

The Ambassador also recalled that Reuters (in another similar move) not a long time ago quoted its forged sources to scatter the fake news that senior Iranian security officials had gathered in a meeting to made decisions about an attack on Saudi Arabia's Aramco. This was a claim that event the United Nations dismissed it, rejecting the very basic point of any attacks by Iran, he added.

Baeedinejad further referred to the claims by the terrorist Mujahideen-e Khalq (MEK) said it was no wonder that immediately after the Reuters news was quoted by Brian Hookk, the terrorist organization came to offer itself as the only influential force behind the riots and said it was in charge of managing and organizing the demonstrations and street clashes.

He said the Iranian officials in charge of the issue will certainly announce the actual number of victims of the recent incidents which is drastically lower than what foreign sources claim and stressed that the professionalism dictates media to refrain from engineering fake news and scattering untrue stories until then.

The fact that a foreign media without a reporter and first-hand information from the site of the incident claims to have access to the number of victims is questionable, especially Reuters whose office in Iran closed down years ago due to the same policy of distorting news.

Reuters' policy is to follow the guidelines that Rupert Murdoch announced officially years ago that media owned by the Jews are duty-bound to support Israel, he said.

