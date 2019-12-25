Velayati: Israel's attacks not to go unanswered

“Israeli airstrikes against Syria will not go unanswered, and Tel Aviv will regret having committed these crimes,” he said in an interview with Russia Today’s Arabic channel on Tuesday night.

Reaffirming Iran's support to Syria, he said that Tehran will always remain alongside Damascus government and Iran's aid has helped Syria stand on its feet.

Asked about the significance of President Hassan Rouhani's Japan, he said that Iran and Japan's ties are longstanding and date back to 90 years ago.

They have always had good ties as Asian states and their political, economic and cultural relations were always in place, Velayati said.

Referring to US pressures against Japan on buying Iran's oil, he hoped that it will show further independence in foreign policy and will not follow merely US policies.

Japan is able to do so, as Russia and China have good ties with Iran despite US pressures, the official said.

Rejecting rumors on behind-the-scene ties between Iran and US, Velayati said that they all are rumors and not real and currently there are no ties between them.

