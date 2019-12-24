Sanctions fail to block Iran's carpet exports: Official

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 12th Qazvin Specialized Hand-Woven Carpet Exhibition on Tuesday, Fereshteh Pakdast added that carpet exports are underway and sanctions have not influenced them.

She further noted that two million weavers are producing 3.5 million square meters of carpets in the country.

Noting that Iran's global brand of hand-woven carpet will be unveiled in Iran's Expo in February 2020, she said that the move can make Iranian handmade carpet immune to any damage.

Carpet is one of the three strategic commodities of the country, Pakdast said, noting that Iran's National Carpet Center will support all handmade carpet brands of all provinces, including Qazvin.

