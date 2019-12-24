Iran's FM Zarif congratulates Christian compatriots on Christmas

"Wishing my Christian compatriots, and all across our globe who are observing, a very Happy Christmas and a joyous, peaceful holiday season," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

‌"The birth of Jesus Christ is a wondrous occasion to celebrate," he added.

Meanwhile, The entire staff and management of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) express their deepest congratulations to all Christians worldwide on the auspicious birth anniversary of the messenger of peace and kindness, the Jesus Christ (PBUH), and the coming New Year.

Members of IRNA English News Desk, as well, offer season's greetings to their Christian brothers and sisters in Iran and around the globe wishing them a 'Merry Christmas'.

Christians celebrate the birth of Holy prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) on Dec 25.

