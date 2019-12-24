Isfahan hosting Int'l Exhibition of Textile Industry

The international event has brought together 58 companies in an area of over 8,500 square meters in Isfahan International Fairground to display their products in the fields of spinning, knitting, dyeing, producing raw materials, machinery and related equipment.

Isfahan Modex Exhibition is displaying capabilities of 63 participants, including producers and designers of fabric and clothes as well as sewing and cutting machinery and Internet shops.

The exhibition is attended by representatives from Isfahan, Tehran and Gilan provinces as well as industrial activists from Turkey.

8072**2050

