Armenian Minister tours Chamran Technical, Vocational Center

During the visit on Tuesday, Zaruhi Batoyan said that the two countries have a lot of experiences, including in the field of employment and technical and vocational cooperation, adding that technical and vocational centers are one of the most important areas in Armenia that we cooperate with.

"We can use Iran's experiences in the technical and vocational field and have joint projects, I hope the cooperation will continue and the mutual exchanges of lecturers and mutual exchanges of experience will take place.

The Minister of Labor of Armenia, referring to the Shahid Chamran Technical and Vocational Training Center, said that this center is the center that influenced my trip.

The official expressed hope the collaborations will continue and that the lecturers will exchange their experiences.

"I hope this technical field and the exchange of knowledge and expertise will be a step towards bringing the two countries closer together," said Batoyan.

Armenia is advanced in IT and is planned for teens and youth in this field, he said of the Armenian national team.

