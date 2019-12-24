Iraq agrees to official reopening of Somar border

The Somar border was reopened near the Iraqi Mandali border between the two provinces of Kermanshah in Iran and Diyala in Iraq, after four months.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior's Border Crossing Office announced that with the Prime Minister's agreement today and at the presence of the governor of Diyala and the officials the border market of Somar Mandali was reopened.

The border between Somar and Mandali was closed four months ago by Iraq for a lack of proper commercial facilities and infrastructure.

The reopening of the border has an important role in exporting goods to various Iraqi provinces due to its proximity to Baghdad.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has 10 passenger and commercial border crossings and terminals in the neighborhood of Iraq.

The volume of Iran-Iraq trade relations is more than $ 10 billion annually.

