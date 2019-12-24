Iran welcomes any step towards resolving disputes in the region, official says

In a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Iran Chang Hua on Tuesday, Kamal Kharrazi said that the volume of Iran-China cooperation was far from favorable.

He noted that the US' cruel and imposing sanctions on Iran are factors hindering the development of the ties.

Kharrazi appreciated China's positions on the JCPOA issue that unfortunately, the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal jeopardized it and Iran pursued protecting its interests via taking steps to reduce its JCPOA-related commitments in accordance with the text of the agreement.

He emphasized that JCPOA is going through a critical phase like a half-dead body, but "we are happy with China and Russia's efforts to prevent the JCPOA from collapsing".

China's Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of Chinese thinkers with the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and stressed that Iran-China relations are strategic and the mutual trust between the two countries is strengthening.

Referring to a recent article in the US entitled 'America, the main cause of unrest in the Middle East', he noted that China opposes US expansionist policies.

We are working to accelerate the strengthening of relations between the two countries, Chang Hua said, adding that the level of cooperation between Iran and China has been going well in recent years. The Chinese side's intention is to develop a strategic partnership between the two countries.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish