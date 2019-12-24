Iran, Russia set to sign agreement on removal of visa barriers soon

At a meeting with a number of Iranian ambassadors and consulates generals, Ali Asghar Moonesan stated that in the not too distant future, tourism will be an emerging economy in "our country because there are very good capacities in the country at present and we have 24 globally registered and more than thousands of registered national works" that, along with the beautiful customs of the people as well as the pristine nature and the beautiful and "attractive areas in our country, will surely witness tourism boom in the coming years".

Moonesan said, Maybe no department like our ministry has the economic, cultural and social dimensions, so "we need to collaborate and interact with other departments so that we can run our programs well".

The Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Handicrafts added that with small businesses and very few people "we have been able to create jobs that are sustainable". Small projects are in a hurry, for example in the area of ​​ecotourism. "We are now witnessing very low employment and income generation, while we have recently started boutique hotels and some of the monuments have become boutique hotels that are welcomed by foreign tourists and we are witnessing their boom."

The official went on to say that "we provide tourism infrastructure for ecotours and boutique hotels", their service levels are very high, and people working at boutique hotels are educated. "We have two boutique hotels in Tehran right now and in other provinces as well".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish