Iran, China have needed capacities for developing academic ties

With the development of relations between the two countries, many Chinese universities have launched Persian language courses and are eager to boost exchanges and cooperation with the Iranian universities.

On the sideline of a ceremony to honor Chinese Iranologists in Beijing, Professor Yu Hongyang said on Tuesday that at present many Iranian talented students are being trained at the Chinese universities and have greatly contributed to the advancement of Iranian and Chinese studies.

Noting that Iranian studies in China have a long history, he said that trade between the two nations can be traced back to the ancient Silk Road more than two thousand years ago.

Vice President of Beijing University of International Studies stated that historical records and friendly exchanges between China and Iran and local customs of Iran have been recorded in a large number of Chinese works, providing a solid basis for research in Iranian studies in China.

Professor Yu stated that because Iran has been attacked repeatedly throughout history, it has lost many of its valuable historical books in the attacks. Therefore, ancient Chinese books have favorable conditions and unique advantages for research. These works can be a good reference in the Iranian studies for Iranian scholars and other Iranologists.

The former Chinese ambassador to Iran, noting that Iranian studies in China have been fruitful, stated that many of his writings and translations on Iran have been published one after another and that the achievements of Chinese scholars in Iranian studies have been recognized by the Iranians and the international community.

