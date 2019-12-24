Iran, Turkey call for strengthening cooperation on artificial intelligence

The Iranian minister made the remarks in a meeting with Sayan in Tehran, adding that holding Iran-Turkey specialized committee meetings on information technology could pave the path for boosting mutual cooperation.

Both sides are keen on expanding political ties, he said, adding the countries are determined enough to pursue similar objectives.

Azari Jahromi urged making use of the digital economy in today's world, saying that the research and development on artificial intelligence have been followed up in Iran.

Iran's top-ranking official underlined the importance of a quadrilateral meeting between Iran, Turkey, Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and expressed the hope that bilateral and regional relations would be established.

Turkey's Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan, for his part, stressed the importance of taking steps toward investment in information technology.

He voiced his country's readiness for expanding novel technology, including artificial intelligence, with Iran.

