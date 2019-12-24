Iran's new ambassador stresses expanding economic ties with Russia

"I believe that the relations between the two countries are moving towards strategic relations and we are in a good position in terms of political, military, defense and security cooperation," Kazem Jalali said in an interview with IRNA upon his arrival in Moscow on Tuesday.

The Iranian ambassador went on to say that there is certainly a lot of capacities in the economic and cultural sector to be expanded.

He referred to the importance of expanding economic relations as well as mutual recognition of the two countries which was stressed on in his talks with President Hassan Rouhani, the First Vice President and other officials and highlighted that the two countries have cultural commonalities and at the same time "we need to follow the tourism industry with the help of friends".

Jalali also stated that good measures have been taken in the past and pursued upon while expressing the hope to continue the process that has been going on.

The new Iranian ambassador arrived in Moscow was welcomed by representatives of the Iranian embassy, ​​Hojatoleslam Akbari Jeddi, the representative of the office of the Supreme Leader and a group of diplomats and officials of the Iranian institutions based in Russia.

Jalali will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days, and after officially submitting his credentials to the Russian president, he will formally begin his mission in the world's largest country.

