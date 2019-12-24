Dec 24, 2019, 4:03 PM
Ancient, historical, Islamic monuments discovered in North Iran

Tehran, Dec 24, IRNA – The caretaker of the archeology department in the Behshahr area of ​​Mazandaran said that dowsing in the area led to the discovery of three fragments of colorful early-engraved clay pots that these findings, as the earliest relics of the Islamic period, played a valuable role in drawing cultural sequences and reading events in various Islamic eras.

Serrollah Najafi said on Tuesday that architectural and immovable artifacts were obtained in 4 boreholes, including pottery, complete or incomplete earthenware, glass pieces, iron and bronze objects, stone blades and spindles.

Earlier in the winter of last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2019), the artifacts of the site located in a garden were demolished by owners of the garden, but after the people reported the incident to the officials, the owners of the garden were immediately prevented from continuing their destructive measures.

In total, much of the site there are signs of prehistoric, historic, and Islamic artifacts.

