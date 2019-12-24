Iran, Turkey study spacial cooperation, official says

Iran and Turkey can jointly cooperate in developing the peaceful spacial capacity in remote-sensing and telecommunications satellites, said Deputy for Technology and Innovation of Communications & Information Technology Ministry Sattar Hashemi on Tuesday.

He made the remarks in the first Iran-Turkey Joint ICT Commission that was held in the Center for International Affairs and Strategic Studies of Communications & Information Technology Ministry of Iran.

Turkish Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ömer Fatih Saya was also present at the meeting.

The two countries also studied to expand their cooperation in developing ICT infrastructures in a bid to take a bigger share of the regional market.

