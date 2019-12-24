Dec 24, 2019, 2:42 PM
Iranian kids win PAMA competitions

Tehran, Dec 24, IRNA – Managing Director of 'Iran Smart Kids Institute' Roohollah Mokhberian said on Tuesday that Iranian kids stood on the first place in PAMA Global Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Association international competitions held in Thailand.

Mokhberian said that 55 Iranian smart and elite kids attended in five levels.

He added that they could receive three 'champion of champion' titles, 48 champion and three first titles and one second title

Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Canada, Hong Kong, US, South Africa, Vietnam, South Korea, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Australia, India, Russia, China, Jordan, Palestine, Kazakhstan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Tajikistan, Yemen and they are Iran are members of world PAMA association.

