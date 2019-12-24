Iranian kids win PAMA competitions

Mokhberian said that 55 Iranian smart and elite kids attended in five levels.

He added that they could receive three 'champion of champion' titles, 48 champion and three first titles and one second title

Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Canada, Hong Kong, US, South Africa, Vietnam, South Korea, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Australia, India, Russia, China, Jordan, Palestine, Kazakhstan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Tajikistan, Yemen and they are Iran are members of world PAMA association.

