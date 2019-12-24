Iranian women proud of gold medal wins in world athletic contests

On December 23, the Iranian women's Alysh team clinched the championship title at the 2019 world alysh competitions held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The victory was the first in history achieved by Iran's female alysh wrestlers, and it made Iran be proud of its powerful women.

Also about four months ago, Poupak Basami, Iranian woman who had taken part in the 2019 IWF World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, broke her national records and stood at the sixth place.

Participation of Basami and her teammates in the world contests had reaction worldwide as International Weightlifting Federation congratulated Iran for sending four female weightlifters to this year's world championships.

It was in 2017 that the Iranian Weightlifting Federation announced officially that female athletes are allowed to compete in the world contests. Now, after two years from the announcement, the Iranian women can make history at the IWF World Championships on September 18-27.

Meanwhile, Mansourian sisters well-known to the world for their Wushu capabilities have brought several gold and other colorful medals from the world competitions to the country.

