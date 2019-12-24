IRGC says arrests suspects accused of riots in Mahshahr

In the wake of oil price rise in Iran, people in Khuzestan province protested like other people of other provinces.

Khuzestan protests culminated in violent riots.

The rioters blocked the roads in Mahshahr - Ahvaz, Mahshahr – Bandar Imam Khomeini - Abadan, Mahshahr – Hendijan and Mahshahr- Omidiyeh.

The armed elements started shooting armed forces and people of Mahshahr and killed and injured some of them and created fear and sabotage in the security.

In a precise and vigilant operation, Khuzestan IRGC forces identified the elements and arrested them.

