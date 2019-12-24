Gov't spokesman: India always stands by Iran in hard times

Speaking to IRNA, Rabie referred to the importance of having relations with India, saying India with average percentage of high-growth in Asia is being developed.

He said that Iran accords strategic status to India and that Iran exercises regular consultations with India and Russia to help resolve regional issues and peace and security in Afghanistan.

India usually stands by Iran to overcome difficulties, he noted.

Rabiei described as important maintaining bilateral relations with India, saying that during the visit made by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to Iran bilateral and security issues were reviewed.

During his stay, Jaishankar held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, President Hassan Rouhani, - Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani and Roads and Urban Development Minister, Mohammad Eslami.

