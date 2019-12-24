Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 24

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, India need to keep up ties in defiance of US sanctions: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Iran and India should continue cooperation as the United States targets other nations with sanctions.

- Iran crowned world women’s Alysh champion

A total of three medals – including one gold – saw Iran’s women’s Alysh team claim the top spot at the 2019 Belt Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, capital city of Kazakhstan.

- Moon voices concern over stalled North Korea-US talks

In a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed concern over stalled denuclearization talks on the Korean Peninsula as well as a recent flare-up of tensions between the US and North Korea.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranian experts bring online Arak’s secondary circuit

Iran unveiled a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday - a move that did not breach international restrictions on its nuclear work but showed it is developing the sector in the face of U.S. pressure.

- Syrian air defenses repel Zionist missile attack

Syrian air defense forces have repelled an attack launched from the occupied territories, according to Syrian state media.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Lotus” named best doc at Sharjah Film Platform

Iranian filmmaker Mohammadreza Vatandoost’s acclaimed film “Lotus” has been selected as best documentary at the Sharjah Film Platform (SFP), a film festival that is organized by the Sharjah Art Foundation every year.

- Hassan Yazdani undergoes successful knee surgery

Freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani underwent successful surgery on his torn meniscus on Monday.

- Government says backs any decision on FATF

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei has said the government will support any decision the Expediency Council and the Guardian Council make on the fate of the FATF-related bills, but argued that Iran’s interests will be secured by not exiting the FATF.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- 90% of stock market trading codes dormant

A review of the performance of investors in the stock market shows that only 10% of those who have trading codes have engaged in trading since the beginning of the current fiscal year in March.

- Zarif in Oman

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Oman on Monday to pursue regular bilateral consultations.

- Gov’t can borrow €3.4b from NDFI

The government can withdraw €3.4 billion from the National Development Fund of Iran in the next fiscal year (starts March 2020), to finance development projects.

