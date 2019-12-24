Iran says has taken effective measures against money laundering

Iran’s Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand said on Monday that Iran’s actions against money laundering have been effective.

However, he expressed doubt about speculations that the US misuse of the FATF system will further pressure Iran.

Dejpasand mentioned that countries such as the US have been trying to use the FATF as a tool to pressure Iran.

He made the remark in a meeting with European and Asian countries ambassadors to Iran.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbbas Araqchi too had already said that Iran's joining the FATF is an issue that the Expediency Council (EC) must ultimately decide about, and expressed the hope that this decision will be taken with utmost care.

9218**1424

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish