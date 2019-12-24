Iran-Russia ties developed hugely in past six years: Iran outgoing envoy

Iran’s outgoing ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai wrote in his Instagram account on Monday that huge progress was made during the past six years in relations between Iran and Russia.

Sanai added that Iranian-Russian economic ties also developed as necessary documents and agreements were signed, necessary permission for Iranian fisheries exports Russia has been taken to make way for Iranian products in the Russian market.

He mentioned that tariffs on main items were reduced that led to an increase in Iranian exports to Russia.

The Iranian envoy to Russia noted that Russia and Iran have started great oil, thermal, nuclear and railroad projects.

9218**1424

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish