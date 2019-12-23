Iran 4th in world in terms of gas facilities

Saeed Tavakkoli told reporters on Monday that Iran Gas Transmission Company has been equipped with 305 turbo compressors and 85 gas boosting pressure stations and it has conducted all maintenance works this year as in the previous years.

Despite the fact that most of the installations and equipment for transmitting gas requires high technology, all the maintenance works were carried out by the local companies, he said.

This year, most of the fragments have been built inside the country and they have also been tested within the network, Tavakkoli said.

The official also reiterated that the company is keeping pace with the global standards, as it has got familiar with the modern methods applied all maintenance management systems to all changes in the network and equipment.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish