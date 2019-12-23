Urmia University among top one percent highly-cited universities in world

Rahim Hobb-e Naqi told reporters on Monday that reviewing ESI in the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019) indicates that 65 Iranian universities and research institutes are among the top one percent universities with the highest efficiency.

Of the Iranian universities, 27 comprehensive universities and 22 medical sciences universities and 11 industrial universities, as well as five research centers were placed among the most efficient ones that Urmia University is one of them, he said.

Citations in the world of sciences indicate the quality of scientific productions and growth in quality of scientific products is one of the most significant factors for achieving scientific reference, as it was included as the first paragraph of the science and technology mega policies floated by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Hobb-e Naqi said.

Essential Science Indicators (ESI) is an analytical tool that helps identify top-performing research in Web of Science Core Collection. ESI surveys more than 11,000 journals from around the world to rank authors, institutions, countries, and journals in 22 broad fields based on publication and citation performance. Data covers a rolling 10-year period and includes bi-monthly updates to rankings and citation counts.

Essential Science Indicators is sourced from the Science Citation Index-Expanded (SCIE) and the Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI) in Web of Science Core Collection.

