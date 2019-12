Iranian athlete Hanieh Ashouri in the weight category of the +75-kilogram weight category received a gold medal.

Fatemeh Fattahi in the 60-kilogram weight category bagged a silver medal and Zahra Yazdani in the 55-kilogram weight category snatched a bronze medal.

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan with 89 and 69 points stood in the second and third positions.

The event was held in Nur-Sultan on December 20-23.

