Minister says Yemeni people's resistance nullified conceptions of rulers of Riyadh

Brigadier-General Amir Hatami met with the new Yemeni ambassador Ibrahim Mohammed al-Deilami on Monday.

Referring to the historical relations between the two countries, Brigadier-General Hatami noted that these relations began before the pre-Islamic era and then continued by taking the religious affiliations into consideration.

The defense minister said that the Yemeni people's struggle with al-Qaeda's mercenaries and Takfiri groups and Daesh (ISIS) and its regional supporters was commendable.

He noted that the Yemeni people's resistance and endurance resulted in the failure of the ideas and conceptions of the Riyadh rulers who relied on their advanced weapons.

The Yemeni problem will be resolved through consultations and dialogue between all political parties in the country, he said, stressing that the Yemen issue has no military solution. Yemen belongs to all Yemenis, and the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue in a peaceful atmosphere with the participation of all parties, groups and political-social currents is the practical solution to the complex problems in this country.

Brigadier Hatami pointed to the progress of Yemen's Armed Forces by relying on native experts in the field of arms manufacturing, and said that these achievements have surprised the world and in fact, the Yemenis have gone the way that the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces has during the eight years of sacred defense. While maintaining the superiority of the war, they did not neglect to supply the equipment required by indigenous methods, and have achieved so much today.

