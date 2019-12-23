Iran, Oman FMs kick off 1st round of talks in Muscat

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Mohammad Javad Zarif departed for Muscat on Monday in the framework of regular consultations between Iran and Oman.

Earlier on December 2, Alawi bin Abdullah visited Iran.

On the first round of the meeting between the two sides officials, the two ministers discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

Political, economic, scientific and technological cooperation in bilateral and multilateral levels were among other topics reviewed by both sides.

It was the third time in nine months that Omani top diplomat visited Tehran.

