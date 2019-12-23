Dec 23, 2019, 6:53 PM
Iran, Oman FMs kick off 1st round of talks in Muscat

Tehran, Dec 23, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif conferred on Monday with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in Muscat on expansion of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Mohammad Javad Zarif departed for Muscat on Monday in the framework of regular consultations between Iran and Oman.

Earlier on December 2, Alawi bin Abdullah visited Iran.

On the first round of the meeting between the two sides officials, the two ministers discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

Political, economic, scientific and technological cooperation in bilateral and multilateral levels were among other topics reviewed by both sides.

It was the third time in nine months that Omani top diplomat visited Tehran.

