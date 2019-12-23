Shamkhani: US employs sanction, terrorism to deter independent states

Speaking in a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Shamkhani called for maintaining collective cooperation to thwart these two anti-human threats and only rely on domestic capacities to open new horizons.

During the meeting both sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Referring to historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and India, Shamkhani said Tehran and New Delhi can play major role in curbing and managing regional crises.

Referring to terrorism and extremism as the most important threats, he said continuous consultations and creating regional mechanisms in dealing with common threats will block the way for the interference of aliens under the pretext of fight against the threat of terrorism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to holding the second round of regional talks in Tehran, saying regional states and neighbors of Afghanistan have similar views regarding the importance of helping Afghan government in fight against terrorism and following up peace talks with different groups.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar expressed happiness over touring Iran, saying that both sides are determined to increase level of cooperation.

He noted that Iran-India joint cooperation in developing Chabahar Port and creating new infrastructures in energy, trade and transit will have significant impact on improving regional economy as well as promoting stability and security in the region.

