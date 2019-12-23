Enemy seeks to activate divisions between Iran, Iraq

Speaking at the "International Conference on Cultural Dialogues on the Civilizational Perspective of Iran and the Arab World" on Monday at the conference hall of the Institute of Islamic Science and Culture of Qom, Ali Abbasi said that in recent years, "we are witnessing the conspiracies and deep seditions to sow discord among Islamic countries among which ISIS and the Takfiris were one of the major seditions" that could engulf the region for years.

He emphasized that the divisions among the Muslim nations would impede the realization of the modern Islamic civilization and stated that the emphasis on universal approach and common human values ​​is the precondition of the civilization, therefore the Takfiri ideas will hinder the realization of this civilization.

Abbasi went on to say that science, spirituality, ethics, and attention to religion are essential for establishing just global relationships, as well as providing a basis for living with religious and ethical elements, including indicators of modern Islamic civilization.

He said that today's Islamic world needs cultural dialogue more than ever, adding that at a time when the enemy is trying to segregate, divide and foment strife between Islamic countries, the effort for holding cultural dialogue between Iran and the Arab world is more important than any other time.

