At a meeting of the Provincial Export Council on Monday, Mohammad Darevazmi stated that the $ 3.577 billion trade transactions of the province this year include $2.678 billion in transit, $871 million in exports and $28 million in imports.

He added that in the eight months ending November this year, the country's exports amounted to $27.41 billion, of which the province of Kordestan has a 1.665 percent share, noting that during this period, $5.710 billion worth of goods were exported to Iraq which the share of the customs of Kordestan is 8 percent.

Darevazmi stated that 99 percent of Kordestan's $871 million export was made to the Iraqi Kordestan Region, adding that one percent of goods were exported to Turkey, Syria, India, and Afghanistan.

The official border of Bashmaq of Marivan in Kordestan is one of the most important official land borders of Iran with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and the province's customs provided services to the economic activists with economic branches operating in Sanandaj, Bashmaq of Marivan, Siranband of Baneh.

Siranband and Bashmaq Customs are official and international active customs borders of the province and Marivan Customs is active in the field of transit, export, passenger affairs and a significant amount of imports.

