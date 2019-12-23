Pres. Rouhani: US has to end maximum pressure on Iran

The President made the remarks in a meeting with the Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran, adding the US has taken the advantage of the unilateral sanctions.

Referring to the deeply-rooted and brotherly relations between the two countries, he noted that both sides should further bolster mutual ties during the US mounting pressures and utilizing its unilateral moves.

He expressed the hope that the two countries to seize the opportunity and bolster their bilateral relation through their nations' firm determination.

He referred to the Iran-India cooperation in Chabahar Port, calling for accelerating Chabahar-Zahedan Railway that will benefit the regional trade relations.

Maintaining regional security is of prime importance to both sides, Rouhani said adding Iran put forward the Hormuz Peace Initiative (HOPE) to preserve security as well as stability in the region.

He urged establishing bilateral as well as multilateral relations adding that Iran seeks to defuse the tension in order to maintain the lasting security in the Persian Gulf along with the Sea of Oman.

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, for his part, termed the Iran-India Joint Economic Commission as essential move in resolving possible obstacles.

He also called for expansion of cooperation between the two sides' state run organizations as well as private sectors.

Boosting both sides' banking ties could benefit economic cooperation while speeding up implementation of the joint projects in Iran.

