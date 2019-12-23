Pakistan welcomes initial results of Afghan elections

Foreign ministry spokesperson in a statement said "We note that the final results would be announced after completion of adjudication process within the stipulated time as per Afghan electoral laws."

“We support Afghanistan’s democratic process and acknowledge that completion of Afghan presidential elections is a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and South Asian region,” said Ayesha Farooqi in the statement.

According to Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC), incumbent President Ashraf Ghani secured the minimum required 50%-plus-one-vote in the first round held on September 28 leaving no round for a rerun.

As per the results, Ghani grabbed 50.6% of the votes followed by his power-sharing Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah with 39.5% and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar with 3.8%. Abdullah's team has rejected the results.

