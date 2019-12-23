Iran launches secondary circuit of Arak heavy water reactor

The modern heavy water reactor of Khondab, Arak, will serve the purpose of gaining experience in designing and making atomic reactors, training experts, providing equipment for research in neutron physics, thermohydraulics, treatment, and production of radio medicines.

Redesigning the reactor by Iranian scientists at the highest standard levels is on the agenda. The reactor has two circuits. The first one obtains the heat from the core of the reactor and the second one transfers the heat to the cooling towers, and eventually to the environment.

The operation of this circuit will be done through the main control room of the reactor.

All the equipment was designed and made by the Iranian experts inside the country.

According to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the redesign of the reactor was to be done in a five year period by Iran, China, and the US. After the US affronted the world and withdrew from the internationally-confirmed and UNSC-endorsed deal, the United Kingdom took its place. With the US' sabotage, the job took a bit longer to be done, which was criticized by Iran.

