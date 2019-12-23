Iran rules out allegations of European Parliament

Speaking to IRNA, Mousavi said that unfortunately European Parliament's documentations are based on distorted information.

He added that the resolution has been presented by unreliable sources and the opposition some of which have terrorist nature with political and revengeful wishes.

Iran, as a democratic system considers freedom of speech, protests and peaceful gatherings as citizens' right and has always been committed to it, Mousavi noted.

Like any other independent country, Iran will so its legal responsibility to ensure national security and stand up against armed outlaws which have killed innocent people and ransacked their properties, he said.

He said that those behind the killing of some of the Iranians were mercenaries and infiltrators supported by foreign intelligence services that managed to misuse the protests and to open fire on innocent people.

He said that Iran believes respect for the human rights especially as a moral and humanitarian issue worthy of careful attention and should be far away from any biased positions and free of double standards.

Mousavi addressed the European Parliament and said the question is what the European Parliament's stance about the violation of the rights of the French protesters, their killing and mass arresting them.

He raised another question about overt discrimination against religious and ethnic racism by some European countries.

He further asked the European Parliament why they have remained silent against the illegal and immoral US sanctions against 80 million people of Iran and why they have not condemned the violation of the rights of Iranians.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi urged the European Parliament to respect justice, realism to tolerate the opposing thoughts and norms and lift restrictions on their own citizens in certain member states.

He also called on the the EU states to interact with other nations including civilized Iranian nation based on mutual respect and perception of differences far from politicization.

