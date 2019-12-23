Dec 23, 2019, 1:07 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83605069
0 Persons

Tags

Zarif off to Muscat for regular consultations

Zarif off to Muscat for regular consultations

Tehran, Dec 23, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif departed Tehran for Muscat, Oman on Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Mohammad Javad Zarif departed for Muscat on Monday in the framework of regular consultations between Iran and Oman.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 0 =