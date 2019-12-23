FM Zarif departs Tehran for Muscat

Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Mohammad Javad Zarif departed for Muscat on Monday in the framework of regular consultations between Iran and Oman.
Tehran, Dec 23, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif departed Tehran for Muscat, Oman on Monday.
