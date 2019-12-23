Veep: Government trying to reduce pressure on people

Speaking to reporters, Jahangiri said government is fully aware of the pressure on people, adding that these pressures have been imposed by US since oil is the most important source of income for the country.

He appreciated Iranians for their patience against difficulties and pressures.

Jahangiri, is currently on a visit to Bushehr highlighted the capacities of the province, saying that the sea on the vicinity of Bushehr province is regarded as a key potential for economic development.

Iranian government has put on the agenda sea-based economy policy, he added.

He also described Bushehr as capital of energy, saying Iran's economy relies on oil and gas reserves of Bushehr.

He noted that two new nuclear plants are also under construction with over $10b investment in Bushehr.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri pointed to Bushehr's capacities in agricultural field, saying it will help develop economy of the province.

During the trip, greenhouse cultivation, modern irrigation and animal husbandry plans will be visited, he said.

