Iran wins two medals on 1st day of world alysh championships

Mohammad Nabizadeh received the silver medal and Ruhollah Nematian won the bronze medal, respectively in the 70 kg and 60 kg weight categories, on Sunday.

Nabizadeh defeated athletes from Ukraine, Mongolia, and Estonia, but lost the match to a Kyrgyz athlete to become second.

Nematian defeated an athlete fighter from Estonia but was defeated by a Kyrgyz fighter to become third.

In the 80kg weight category, Habibollah Torabi, became six. And in the 90kg weight category, Amir-Reza Bodaghi became fourth.

9417**1416

