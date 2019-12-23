Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 23

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, India laud ‘unbreakable’ ties, to speed up Chabahar development

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday hailed as “unbreakable” relations with New Delhi during his meeting with India’s visiting top diplomat Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran.

- Iran’s 11-month crude steel production over 23m tons: WSA

Iranian steelmakers cast 23.6 million tons of crude steel during the first 11 months of 2019, marking 5.3 percent increase compared to the corresponding figure for 2018, which was 22.4 million tons.

- Iran says will further reduce JCPOA pledges if demands unmet

Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said if the European countries fail to meet their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran will go ahead with the fifth step in cutting down on its commitments to the agreement the United States ditched May last year.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Syrian troops break through terrorist defenses in Idlib

Syrian forces have gained ground after a week-long renewed assault against the last Takfiri enclave in Syria’s northwest, the biggest such push in more than three months, witnesses and residents said on Sunday.

- Saudis pressured Pakistan into skipping Malaysia Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Saudi Arabia pressured Pakistan into pulling out of a recently concluded summit of Muslim nations in the Malaysian capital, adding this is not the first time that Riyadh has threatened Islamabad.

- Iran win Asian Muaythai Championships 2019

Iran claimed the title of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Asian Championships 2019.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran-India ties are ancient, unbreakable

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran on Sunday, described relations between Iran and India as “ancient” and “unbreakable”.

- Croatian Ambassador Drago Stambuk’s poem collection published in Persian

Croatian Ambassador Drago Stambuk’s poem collection entitled “Damavand Beyond the Sea” (“Damavand, s onu stranu mora”) has recently been published in Persian.

- Iran seeks to keep all channels open with Japan

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Iran is aiming to strengthen its relationship with Japan, and keep all channels open the NHK said in a report on its website on Saturday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Average inflation rate dips to 40%

The average goods and services Consumer Price Index in the 12-month period ending Dec. 21, which marks the last day of the ninth Iranian month, increased by 40% compared with last year’s corresponding period, latest data released by the Statistical Center of Iran show.

- Iran remains world's 10th biggest steel producer YOY

Iranian steel mills produced a total of 23.64 million tons of crude steel during the first 11 months of 2019 (January to November), which indicate a 5.3% rise compared with the corresponding period of 2018, the latest report released by the World Steel Association shows.

- Largest ever stock award for Pichai again

Alphabet Inc’s newly instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty $240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish