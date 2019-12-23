Dec 23, 2019, 8:35 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83604636
0 Persons

Tags

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 23

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 23

Tehran, Dec 23, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, India laud ‘unbreakable’ ties, to speed up Chabahar development

  Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday hailed as “unbreakable” relations with New Delhi during his meeting with     India’s visiting top diplomat Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran.

- Iran’s 11-month crude steel production over 23m tons: WSA

  Iranian steelmakers cast 23.6 million tons of crude steel during the first 11 months of 2019, marking 5.3 percent increase compared to the corresponding figure for 2018, which was 22.4 million tons.

- Iran says will further reduce JCPOA pledges if demands unmet

  Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said if the European countries fail to meet their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran will go ahead with the fifth step in cutting down on its commitments to the agreement the United States ditched May last year.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Syrian troops break through terrorist defenses in Idlib

  Syrian forces have gained ground after a week-long renewed assault against the last Takfiri enclave in Syria’s northwest, the biggest such    push in more than three months, witnesses and residents said on Sunday.

- Saudis pressured Pakistan into skipping Malaysia Summit

  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Saudi Arabia pressured Pakistan into pulling out of a recently concluded summit of Muslim     nations in the Malaysian capital, adding this is not the first time that Riyadh has threatened Islamabad.

- Iran win Asian Muaythai Championships 2019

  Iran claimed the title of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Asian Championships 2019.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran-India ties are ancient, unbreakable

  Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran on Sunday,     described relations between Iran and India as “ancient” and “unbreakable”.

- Croatian Ambassador Drago Stambuk’s poem collection published in Persian  

  Croatian Ambassador Drago Stambuk’s poem collection entitled “Damavand Beyond the Sea” (“Damavand, s onu stranu mora”) has     recently been published in Persian.

- Iran seeks to keep all channels open with Japan

  Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Iran is aiming to strengthen its relationship with Japan, and keep all channels open     the NHK said in a report on its website on Saturday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Average inflation rate dips to 40%

  The average goods and services Consumer Price Index in the 12-month period ending Dec. 21, which marks the last day of the ninth     Iranian month, increased by 40% compared with last year’s corresponding period, latest data released by the Statistical Center of Iran show.

- Iran remains world's 10th biggest steel producer YOY

  Iranian steel mills produced a total of 23.64 million tons of crude steel during the first 11 months of 2019 (January to November), which     indicate a 5.3% rise compared with the corresponding period of 2018, the latest report released by the World Steel Association shows.

- Largest ever stock award for Pichai again

  Alphabet Inc’s newly instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty $240 million in performance-based stock awards    over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 0 =