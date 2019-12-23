Iran, India keen on developing Chabahar Port

“Just concluded a very productive India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting with my co-chair FM

Javad Zarif. Reviewed the entire gamut of our cooperation. Agreed on accelerating our Chabahar project,” tweeted Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Sunday.

He also said that he had good talks with Iranian officials on bilateral and regional issues.

“A pleasure to co-chair 19th Joint Commission Meeting w/ India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran,” tweeted Zarif on Sunday.

“Excellent discussions on closer bilateral relations & regional & global issues affecting our respective countries. Our ties are ancient, historic & unbreakable,” he added.

