The Iranian athlete lifted 178 kg in the snatch and received a gold medal.

Also, he lifted 225 kg in the clean and jerk and received a silver medal.

Rostami got another silver medal with a total weight of 404 kg.

The 6th edition of Qatar Weightlifting International Cup is underway in Doha until December 23.

