Iran, Italy stress broadening judicial, political ties

Italian ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone met Secretary of Human Rights Headquarters Mohammad Javad Larijani on Sunday.

During the meeting, which was attended by Deputy Secretary of Human Rights Headquarters (Tafreshi), the two sides emphasized issues of interest and the development of judicial and political relations between the two countries during the fifth judicial-human rights dialogue.

While welcoming the fruitful results of previous negotiations, two sides discussed the themes and methods of comparing the judicial systems of the two countries, as well as on Islamic rationality as the basis of judicial work in Iran, criminal justice and its enforcement, especially among children under the age of 18, penalties and laws related to drug trafficking.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish