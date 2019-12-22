Dec 22, 2019, 8:28 PM
Iran, Italy stress broadening judicial, political ties

Tehran, Dec 22, IRNA - The Secretary of the Judiciary's Headquarters for the Human Rights and Italian ambassador in Tehran emphasized the importance of the judicial and political relations between Tehran and Rome.

Italian ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone met Secretary of Human Rights Headquarters Mohammad Javad Larijani on Sunday.

During the meeting, which was attended by Deputy Secretary of Human Rights Headquarters (Tafreshi), the two sides emphasized issues of interest and the development of judicial and political relations between the two countries during the fifth judicial-human rights dialogue.

While welcoming the fruitful results of previous negotiations, two sides discussed the themes and methods of comparing the judicial systems of the two countries, as well as on Islamic rationality as the basis of judicial work in Iran, criminal justice and its enforcement, especially among children under the age of 18, penalties and laws related to drug trafficking.

