Agreements of 19th meeting of Iran-India Joint Economic Commission signed

The 19th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, chaired by the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, was held in Tehran.

At the end of the meeting, which was attended by representatives of the ministries and political, economic, commercial, banking, shipping bodies, the documents were signed by the heads of the Iran-India Joint Economic Commission.

According to IRNA, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is in Tehran to hold a meeting of the Iran-India Joint Economic Commission, met with Mohammad Javad Zarif this afternoon.

At the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in bilateral relations, the most important regional and international issues.

This afternoon, the second round of talks between the Foreign Ministers of Iran and India was held in private.

He will also meet with some of Iran's top officials tomorrow.

