Russia calls US pressure on Iran a blatant violation of UN Charter

On the "Big Game" political program on Russian First Channel aired on Sunday, Lavrov noted that the US not only blatantly violates the UN Charter but also refuses to implement the binding Security Council resolution and raises its demands for Iran by force; a country with several thousand years of civilization and traditions and with a sense of pride.

The United States has actually said that they are not implementing the resolution, but they say Iran must continue to implement the resolution, the Russian diplomat said.

The United States does not allow other countries for free trade with Iran in exchange for what Tehran is doing to limit its nuclear program in the framework of JCPOA, he said.

Lavrov said that no one has the right to take the measures envisaged in the resolution to develop economic relations with Iran, but Tehran must follow what it has pledged. This is an abnormal approach.

We know there aren't enough experts on the Middle East affairs in the US, he said, but every human being understands the US wrong approach and doesn't need to study at Harvard.

