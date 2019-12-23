Islamic propagation Sec-Gen condoles demise of Italian Shia community leader

In a message of condolences, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani noted that Luigi de Martino was the religious leader of the Islamic Shia community following Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Meanwhile, the head of the European Union Shia scholars in a separate message urged the Italian Shia community to continue with the path of the deceased Italian religious leader and to fulfill their divine mission to introduce true Islam heralding rationality, spirituality and justice and promote teachings of Islam and Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

The late Ammar de Martino, also a member of the World Assembly of Ahlul-Bayt (AS), has made extensive efforts and activities to bring together followers of Islam, commemorating religious occasions by convening numerous conferences, as well as promoting the great teachings of true Islam and Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household in Italy.

Ammar Luigi de Martino, a pioneer of the Shia school in Italy, was died at the age of 81 last Friday.

He converted to Shia religion in 1982 and played an influential role in the formation of Italian Shia community by establishing the first Shia center called the Islamic Association of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in Naples.

Martino played an important role in promoting Shia doctrines and getting Italians acquainted with the Islamic teachings, with the publication of the magazine Puro Islam.

