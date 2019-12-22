Int’l institutions contribute 87 billion rials to flood-hit foreigners in Golestan

Mehdi Dehroyeh told IRNA that the aid was dedicated to flood victims in the cities of Aq Qala, Gomishan and Gonbadkavos and the creation of infrastructures such as the school and the damaged health center caused by the violent accident.

He said that in the floods earlier this year, 250 Afghan families living in Golestan suffered damages and 35 houses were destroyed in the Afghan Abad Gonbadkavus neighborhood.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Mashad paid a one-year rent of five billion and a half million rials to the residents of the demolished houses in the Afghan Abad neighborhood of Gonbadkavus, Dehroyeh added.

He noted donations of 15 million rials in credit cards to householders of 789 Iranian and Afghan households affected by the floods of Aq Qala, Gomishan and Gonbadkavus in the amount of 13 billion rials from other international charities donated during this year's Golestan flood.

The Directorate General of Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs of the Golestan Governorate made the remark that foreigners affected by floods in the province are under full support to provide livelihoods and business supplies.

