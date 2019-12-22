Iranians can convert hardships into opportunities, Speaker says

The first exhibition of Iran's sport and equipment industry was inaugurated on Sunday morning by Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani.

Speaking about the importance of holding this exhibition in light of the Ministry of Sport and Youth bill in the parliament's agenda, the Speaker went on to say that it is a pleasure to hold this exhibition, as it shows that the craftsmen have been able to meet almost most of the athletes' needs for a variety of games through their products such as artificial grass, weightlifting accessories, various balls and so on, which demonstrates good capabilities in the industry.

Larijani emphasized that most of the producers present at the exhibition pointed out that their economic situation has improved since the imposition of sanctions, as everyone has turned to use domestic production.

This is an important point that Americans should pay attention to, he said. Iranians have the potential to turn hardships into opportunities, given that the exhibition is an example of this and shows the difficult obstacles and conditions in this area have become a labor market.

One of the more interesting points at the fair was that sporting goods are exported to many countries, reflecting new capacity building in the field, the speaker added.

