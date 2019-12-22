Iran, India review regional, int'l issues

Jaishankar is in Iran to attend 19th round of Iran-India joint economic commission meeting.

Both sides are supposed to sign documents after the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides discussed regional and international issues.

Iran-India relations date back to thousands of years ago, two Asian countries that have set sights on developing their relationships further at a time when Iran is looking east rather than west.

Iran has always looked at the vast Asian country as a potential billion-strong market.

Both countries have been keen on expanding their cultural, political and trade ties since they established diplomatic relations on March 15, 1950.

Iran sees India as a great business partner that can provide a breathing room for it under the US coercive economic measures.

Before implementing the sanctions, India had enjoyed an advantageous trading relationship with Iran under which New Delhi paid for oil in rupees which Tehran used to buy Indian goods.

Energy-hungry India cannot turn a blind eye on Iran's crude which is suitable for many of its refineries.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

وزیر امور خارجه هند با ظریف دیدار کرد

تهران- ایرنا- وزیر امور خارجه هند ظهر امروز با محمد جواد ظریف وزیر امور خارجه کشورمان دیدار و گفت وگو کرد.

به گزارش ایرنا، «سابرامانیام جایشکار» وزیر امور خارجه جمهوری هند که برای برگزاری نشست کمیسیون مشترک اقتصادی ایران و هند به تهران سفر کرده است، ظهر امروز با دکتر محمد جواد ظریف دیدار و گفتگو کرد.

در این دیدار طرفین در خصوص آخرین تحولات روابط دو جانبه، مهمترین مسائل منطقه ای و بین المللی گفتگو و تبادل نظر کردند.

در چارچوب این سفر، نوزدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک ایران و هند به ریاست محمدجواد ظریف و سوبرامانیام جایشکار برگزار خواهد شد. قرار است پس از برگزاری این نشست، طرفین به تبادل اسناد امضاء شده می‌پردازند.

محمدجواد ظریف اردیبهشت امسال و دی سال گذشته (۱۳۹۷) نیز سفری به دهلی نو داشت.