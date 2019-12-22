Ship containing raw material for ESCO berths at Iran Chabahar Port

The ship, which is the biggest arrived in the Iranian port, contained the raw material for Iran's Esfahan Steel Co, an official at General Authority of Sistan-Baluchestan Hossein Shahdadi told IRNA.

This is the second cargo of raw material for the Iranian company, Shahdadi said.

He went on to say that the first ship containing material for ESCO docked at Chabahar Port about three months ago.

Regarding the modern equipment in Chabahar Port, the official added that it is expected that 10,000 tons of total weight of the cargo will daily be unloaded.

Chabahar Port has great economic and transit capacities. The important strategic Iranian port is also considered a great trade zone for international cooperation.

Experts believe that Iran's strategic Chabahar Port can reduce expenses for the transit of commodities.

